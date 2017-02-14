Vegas Golden Knights holding 24-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

Las Vegas' first major professional sports team is set to hold an open house fit for the town it represents.

For 24 hours, confirmed and prospective season ticket holders for Vegas Golden Knights home games will get the chance to check out their seats as part of the open house event on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The open house is set to start at 8 a.m.

During the event, visitors will be able to tour T-Mobile Arena as well as participate in a number of interactive programming.

In addition, fans can win tickets to the home opener, as well as purchase partial-season tickets of 11 and 22 games.

"Our city is open 24 hours a day so it is only appropriate we hold a 24-hour event of our own, especially for our fans who may work in the three-shift hospitality industry," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "This open house will give all Las Vegans the opportunity to tour our incredible arena and will give our current season ticket members a chance to see their actual seats for the first time since our name unveil. We will have entertaining programming throughout the entire event and will be giving away one pair of tickets to our home opener every hour. It is sure to be an exciting, unique 24-hours at T-Mobile Arena."

The schedule of events are as follows, according to the Golden Knights:

Ticket giveaways to the Golden Knights home opener at the top of every hour for the full 24 hours

Hockey Discussions with Golden Knights staff every half hour for the full 24 hours

Ticket Sales and Information Booth will be open for the full 24 hours, including details on the new 11 and 22-game season ticket offerings

Interactives for fans of all ages including a shooting cage, street hockey and more will be open for the full 24 hours

Private reception (closed to public, open to media): 5:00 p.m. PT on February 21 in the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena (suite level).

