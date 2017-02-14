At least 13 vehicles broken into at UNLV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

At least 13 vehicles broken into at UNLV

There were 13 break-ins in parking lots near residence halls at UNLV between Saturday and Monday, according to UNLV Police.

Thieves got into cars by breaking windows, police said. One victim told us her purse and headphones were taken.

UNLV Asst. Police Chief Jeff Green said as of Tuesday, there were no suspects and no known surveillance video of the crimes. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call UNLV Police at (702) 895-3668.

