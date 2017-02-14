At least 13 vehicles broken into at UNLV

At least 13 cars were broken into at UNLV.

There were 13 break-ins in parking lots near residence halls at UNLV between Saturday and Monday, according to UNLV Police.

Thieves got into cars by breaking windows, police said. One victim told us her purse and headphones were taken.

UNLV Asst. Police Chief Jeff Green said as of Tuesday, there were no suspects and no known surveillance video of the crimes. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call UNLV Police at (702) 895-3668.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.