Motorcyclist killed in crash near Eastern and Charleston identified

Police closed off a portion of Valley Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, after a deadly motorcycle crash on Feb. 14, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A motorcyclist killed in a crash near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard Tuesday has been identified by medical examiners.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 45-year-old Carolyn Easterwood died in the crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported in the 2500 block of Valley Street at 4:18 p.m.

Police said the rider appeared to have lost control of the bike while negotiating a turn. The bike went down and slid into a concrete barrier.

The rider was sent to University Medical Center Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.