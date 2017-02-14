CCSD teacher sentenced to probation, sex offender counseling

A Clark County School District teacher was sentenced to probation and counseling after an investigation implicated her for having sexual contact with a teenage student.

Kristy Yegge was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and sex offender counseling on Monday. In addition, a judge imposed a curfew, ordered no contact with the victim, no employment of volunteer work without consent, no patronizing sex stores, no possessing or viewing pornography and no contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless there is someone present who has not been convicted of a sex offense. Yegge entered a guilty plea in November.

Police said an investigation implicated Yegge for having sexual contact with a 16- or 17-year-old student.

Yegge worked at Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy prior to her arrest. She worked with the district since 2003.

The Clark County School District said Yegge was suspended without pay and is pending dismissal.

