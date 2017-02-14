Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina to offer $600 weddings

Taco Bell will offer a wedding package at the Las Vegas cantina starting in the summer of 2017. (Source: Taco Bell)

Wedding bells are ringing at Taco Bell! Couples will soon be able to get married at the cantina on the Las Vegas Strip.

Traditional weddings are a thing of the past for millennials, so the restaurant is putting a new spin on traditional weddings.

“From sauce packet proposals to couples catering their wedding parties and after parties with Taco Bell, we have known for years that some of our most creative fans have been incorporating Taco Bell into this momentous occasion,” a company spokesperson said.

Couples can order a wedding straight off of the menu beginning in the summer of 2017 at a wedding chapel in the restaurant off Las Vegas Boulevard. The package is available for $600 and includes a full ceremony, officiant, a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, sauce packet wedding bouquet, “just married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flute, a Cinnabon Delights cake, and a 12-pack of tacos.

The restaurant is offering couples to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Las Vegas to be the first couple to get married at the cantina. You can find more information here.

