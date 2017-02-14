Solar power plant commissioned to serve Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Solar power plant commissioned to serve Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Solar panels are shown in an undated image. (File) Solar panels are shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials have flipped the switch on a solar power plant southeast of Las Vegas.

NV Energy on Monday said the project, dubbed Boulder Solar II, has reached its commercial operation status.

The utility says the plant will provide 50 megawatts of power to customers in the Las Vegas Valley. That's enough power to sustain about 30,000 typical southern Nevada homes.

NV Energy will be buying the power from AEP Renewables LLC, which owns the new plant.

The plant is the 14th solar energy project serving Nevada customers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.