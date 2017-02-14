Solar power plant commissioned to serve Las Vegas Valley

Solar panels are shown in an undated image. (File)

Officials have flipped the switch on a solar power plant southeast of Las Vegas.

NV Energy on Monday said the project, dubbed Boulder Solar II, has reached its commercial operation status.

The utility says the plant will provide 50 megawatts of power to customers in the Las Vegas Valley. That's enough power to sustain about 30,000 typical southern Nevada homes.

NV Energy will be buying the power from AEP Renewables LLC, which owns the new plant.

The plant is the 14th solar energy project serving Nevada customers.

