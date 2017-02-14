Mohave County sheriff investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday.

Deputies responded to a report that an unknown male next door shot a gun at a female in the 4500 block of Park Drive in Golden Shores, Arizona at 6:46 p.m. Golden Shores is approximately 30 miles south of Bullhead City.

Upon arrival, the two deputies "made contact" with the alleged shooter and shots were fired, the department said.

The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the department said. The deputies were not injured.

Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the department said. The Lake Havasu Police Department is assisting with the investigation “to ensure impartiality.”

