PD: Argument over phone prompted deadly stabbing in east Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas Tuesday.

Police responded to the incident just after midnight near Whitney Avenue and Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.

Police said a woman in her 40s was stabbed in the neck. She was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A man got into a verbal confrontation with officers, but he has been taken into custody, police said. Metro identified the man as 30-year-old Brandon Coristine.

According to police, Coristine was involved in an argument with the victim over a cell phone. During the dispute, police said Coristine stabbed the victim and then took off to a nearby trailer, where a brief standoff took place. He was taken into custody without incident.

Coristine was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The incident marked the 20th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Police are seeking information on the case. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity of the victim.

