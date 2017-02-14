Barricaded man taken into custody in northwest Las Vegas

Two 18-year-old men are in custody as suspects in the killing of a 25-year-old man in northwest Las Vegas last Thursday.More >
Two 18-year-old men are in custody as suspects in the killing of a 25-year-old man in northwest Las Vegas last Thursday.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Police said bank customers may have helped thwart an attempted robber's getaway in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday.More >
Police said bank customers may have helped thwart an attempted robber's getaway in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday.More >
Police said a man was shot in a desert area near Boulder City and left for dead late Tuesday night.More >
Police said a man was shot in a desert area near Boulder City and left for dead late Tuesday night.More >
A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving a pre-kindergarten student on a bus.More >
A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving a pre-kindergarten student on a bus.More >
An employee of a Las Vegas business shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >
An employee of a Las Vegas business shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
An investigation was underway Tuesday into a body found by utility workers in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.More >
An investigation was underway Tuesday into a body found by utility workers in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.More >