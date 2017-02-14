Barricaded man taken into custody in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Barricaded man taken into custody in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After several hours of negotiating, Las Vegas Metro police said a barricaded person was taken into custody.

Police said a male refused to leave a home after possibly pointing a gun at a neighbor in the 6600 block of Grand Concourse Street, near Interstate 215 and Hualapai Way. 

Areas including Shaumber Road closed as police attempted to talk to the male, in an effort to get him to come out. They were unsuccessful as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, while SWAT negotiators were on their way to the scene. Police recommended everyone stay away from the area until it’s resolved.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the male suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 

