Valley woman: U.S. Postal Service lost father’s remains

A Valley woman claimed the U.S. Postal Service lost her father’s remains in the mail.

“I’ve always been close to him and I’m just devastated,” said Tamala Stanley about her father. “I was looking forward to having his ashes.”

Stanley said her father died Christmas Eve 2016 after suffering from congestive heart failure.

Stanley’s father was cremated in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

“The funeral home sent [the ashes] priority mail Jan. 20 and they were supposed to arrive to me Jan. 21,” Stanley said.

“My dad could be in the trash can, he could be swept up on the ground. I don’t know where he is,” Stanley said.

Stanley got an email from the postal service saying "We would like to offer our deepest sympathy ... you entrusted the USPS to serve your needs in your time of loss and we offer a sincere apology. I share your concern and disappointment regarding the non-receipt of your package."

The postal service went on to say the tracking stopped in Macon and it will search for the package.

Stanley said she's thinking about suing, but really just wants her dad home with her.