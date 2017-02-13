Crash causes power outage in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crash causes power outage in northwest Las Vegas

Posted:
A transformer is seen atop a power pole in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) A transformer is seen atop a power pole in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motor vehicle crash was the cause of a power outage that affected more than 1,200 customers in the area of Jones Boulevard and the Northern 215 Beltway, according to NV Energy.

The utility said the outage was first reported at 7:02 p.m. with the bulk of outage in the 89130 zip code.

The extent and the exact cause of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

NV Energy estimated restoration of power by 9 p.m.

