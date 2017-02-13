Mother's stolen ashes in urn returned to daughter; father's still missing

A Las Vegas man stumbled upon what he thought was a decorative box a few feet away from his driveway. After a second look, Mel Dunworth said he realized it was an urn. He brought the urn back home to his wife, who decided to search for its rightful owner, but search had only begun.

Thanks to spotting the name "Donna Marie Romero" engraved on the urn and searching the internet, staff at FOX5 was able to help reunite a missing family heirloom to its home.

According to Donna Romero's family, the urn was not lost, it was stolen, and the thief tossed it aside on the street.

"(My husband Mel Dunworth) found it right here in the middle of the street." Korryne Leach said.

Leach said the reunion is a happy ending that came from a very bizarre beginning.

"It was strange," Leach said. "I've never come across anybody's ashes and to just be put disrespectfully in a road like that, I just felt it was wrong."

Leach said thankfully, Mel tried to make a bad situation, better.

"It was a cool looking box," Leach said. "(Mel) picked it up and once he realized what it was, he brought it home."

The Leech family reported their discovery to FOX5 in order to track down the owner, a distraught daughter, missing her parents.

"It's my mom and my dad, and I just need them back," theft victim Maggie Martinez said. "That's all that I have left of them."

Martinez said pest control came to her house, so she left for the weekend and stayed at her sister's house.

"I saw the furniture and everything overturned, but I just thought that was from pest control getting in the furniture," Martinez said.

But it wasn't. A crime was committed instead. Her television and her son's video games were all missing. She said she eventually realized both of her parents' ashes were gone. After finding her mother's urn, she continued to trying to locate her dad's.

"I'm concerned with my dad's because today is Monday for trash. So I don't know where his is at because his doesn't have a name on it," Martinez said. "It's just in a box."

Martinez said she was planning to release her parents' ashes together this year in the spot where they first met. She said she hopes someone will be a good Samaritan just like the couple who found the urn and return her father's ashes.

Those ashes are in a light oak wood box. Anyone who may have found the ashes, can contact FOX5 at this link.

