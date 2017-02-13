UNLV confident in stadium prospects with or without Raiders

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Raiders possible relocation to Las Vegas, the one constant is UNLV and its certain prospects. While many Raider fans stress about a stadium, Rebel fans are all smiles.

"We still come out on top,” said UNLV freshman, Khalin McGriff, “Whether they come or don't, I'm still happy regardless."

Senate Bill 1 states if the Raiders, for whatever reason, are not approved to move to Las Vegas, UNLV will have the opportunity to build a collegiate stadium. It's only contingent on UNLV paying $200 million.

"We're absolutely confident that we would come up with the 200 million," said UNLV President Len Jessup.

"As a freshman it makes me feel great that we have an administration at UNLV and is willing to back what we want and essentially what we need to become a fuller campus," said UNLV student Donta Wilson.

A new stadium means more local support and less excuses to not support UNLV football.

"I went to a couple games last year,” said Wilson. “I have to go across the city just to see my team play at home, especially for the Reno game. That's really tough."

"People would love to come to our games, especially since it's going to be a huge stadium. It's going to be a big thing, very good for us,” said UNLV freshman Dameon Fleming.

It's being called a win-win, not just for the school but for the current and incoming students.

"We'll get a lot more people coming this way, more attention toward the school, so that's really exciting, it will be an opportunity for us college kids to meet new people from different places and see the game, why not," said McGriff.

Past RAIDING VEGAS stories by FOX5:

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.