Report: Man consumed 4 drinks, Xanax before crash that killed teen

A man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy admitted to drinking at least four alcoholic beverages and taking anti-anxiety medication before the incident.

An arrest report for David Fensch also revealed the 47-year-old had five prior felony arrests, all for driving under the influence, in a span between 2002 and 2011. Fensch was also driving without a valid driver's license.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Fensch was transported to University Medical Center on the morning of Feb. 9 after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Durango Drive and Farm Road. Fensch was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer that rear-ended a green Honda Civic that was stopped at a red light.

In the arrest report, Fensch's vehicle coasted eastbound on Durango and drove toward the parking lot of a nearby convenience store after the crash.

The document stated Fensch admitted to a responding Las Vegas Metro officer that he was on his way home from Bally's hotel-casino and that he had been drinking and takes Xanax.

Fensch was taken to UMC for treatment of his injuries. It was there where NHP continued its investigation of Fensch.

In the arrest report, Fensch stated he was at Bally's to "relax" and that he had four drinks of Captain Morgan rum. Investigators observed Fensch having a strong odor of alcohol from his breath and that he had a hard time keeping his eyes open.

After collecting blood samples and observing signs of impairment from Fensch, troopers placed him under arrest.

Aside from vehicular homicide, Fensch was charged with failure to decrease speed, use due care and driving without a driver's license. Fensch appeared for his initial hearing on Monday.

The other driver in the case, 16-year-old Jaelan Fajardo, died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Fajardo's funeral expenses. To make a donation, click here.

