Child, 3, OK after being pulled from Henderson swimming pool

A three-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool Monday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

According to Officer Scott Williams, of Henderson police, a call of the incident came in at about 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Verde Triandos Drive, which is located just off South Arroyo Grande Drive.

Police said first responders pulled the girl from the pool and administered CPR on the child. The child was revived and then transported to St. Rose Hospital, Siena Campus, where she is stable.

Police believe an adult lost sight of the child momentarily before the call was made.

So far, detectives found no signs of neglect involving the incident. Police said the probe is routine in accordance to these cases.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.