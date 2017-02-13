Big League Weekend: Cubs-Reds games in Las Vegas sold out

The Chicago Cubs' first baseman Daniel Vogelbach fields a ball during a spring exhibition baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, March 16, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

If you were hoping to catch the Chicago Cubs when they make their yearly stop in Las Vegas, you may be out of luck.

On Monday, the Las Vegas 51s, which hosts Big League Weekend at Cashman Field, announced tickets for games on March 25 and 26 are sold out.

The Cubs are set to take on National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds for the twin bill.

According to the 51s, the 2017 edition will mark the 13th year for the Cubs' Spring Training weekend in Las Vegas.

The team anticipated an overwhelming interest in the game following the Cubs' exciting World Series run, which resulted in the team's first title in 108 years.

The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. each day. The March 25 game will feature a split-squad Cubs team taking on the Reds.

