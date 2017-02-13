Coroner identifies shooting victim near Washington and Jones

Medical examiners identified a gunshot victim who was found dead in the doorway of a northwest Las Vegas apartment Saturday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Reginald Durwan Carr, 45, died of multiple gunshots as a result of a homicide.

Carr was one of two men who were found wounded just after 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Dolores Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Police said one man was just outside of the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Another person, who was later identified as Carr, was found dead inside the doorway.

The surviving victim was transported to Mountain View Hospital for treatment and later released.

Citing an initial investigation, police said several people living in the area reported hearing gunshots before the victims were found. Police also said the shots were fired into the apartment from the outside.

Police were only able to describe the shooter as a black man wearing a hoodie. He was last seen running to a dark-colored sedan parked near Washington.

Carr's death represented the 18th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

