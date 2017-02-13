Suspect, 64, arrested, tied to Vegas holdups at drug store, bank

Police released images of the robber tied to a gaming area robbery and a bank holdup. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Sunday a 64-year-old man who they believe held up a gaming area of a drug store and a bank.

According to police, Walid Abdulla was taken into custody in the 6100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard without incident.

Detectives believe Abdulla is connected to a Jan. 30 robbery in the 8100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and a Feb. 6 bank robbery on East Flamingo Road.

In the Jan. 30 robbery, police said the bandit armed with a handgun robbed a clerk in the gaming area of a drug store. The person got a way on foot.

In the Feb. 6 robbery, the bandit handed a note to a teller and showed a handgun before leaving the business.

Abdulla was booked into Clark County Detention Center on three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary with a firearm.

