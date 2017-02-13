Vegas police arrest 3rd person tied to dismembered body

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed a third person has been arrested in connection to the death of a man found dismembered in a suitcase.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kelsea Glass on Saturday in connection to the homicide. She faces a number of charges including murder and kidnapping.

Police believe Glass worked with two other suspects, Anthony Newton and George Macaperdas, to murder the victim, Ulysis Cesar Molina. Glass lured Molina to the apartment that Molina was murdered. She assisted Newton and Macaperdas to transport Molina’s body, to dismember and burn his body.

Molina was found inside a suitcase on Dec. 28 in the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

According to the arrest report for Glass, Macaperdas said she lured Molina to come the apartment, where Newtown was also waiting. Macaperdas also received a call to go to the apartment. He said when he arrived, Newton was holding a gun and Molina was lying on the floor. Macaperdas helped to tie up Molina. After he was tied up, Newtown stepped on Molina’s neck until he was deceased.

Macaperdas told investigators Molina was a friend until he started “sleeping with his sister,” who is Newton’s wife, the report stated.

The arrest report stated a possible witness told police Molina was romantically involved with Glass and Newton was also involved with her. The possible witness said Molina and Newton argued over the relationships prior to the murder.

Glass is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Newton and Macaperdas are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 3.

