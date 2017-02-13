Police investigating woman found strangled in northeast Valley

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of a woman found inside a northeast Valley home.

Police found the woman's body Friday at 11:33 a.m. in the 1900 block of Spindrift Court, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard.

Arriving officers said the woman, who was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Brittany Briggs, had no signs of trauma when they found her, but an autopsy performed by the Clark County Coroner's Office found that Briggs had several hemorrhages around the neck indicating she had been strangled.

A suspect has not been identified and the motive remains unknown, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's homicide section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

