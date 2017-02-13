Nevada considers various courses to overhaul voting process - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada considers various courses to overhaul voting process

Voters cast their ballots in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lawmakers are gearing up to change how and whether people cast ballots in Nevada as the state faces a shifting electorate and unfounded claims of voter fraud and intimidation.

Eligible Nevadans would be automatically registered to vote by the Department of Motor Vehicles under a petition voters sent to the Legislature last year. Lawmakers will consider that proposal for the first time Tuesday.

Legislators are also considering a bill that would send the top two primary election candidates, regardless of party, to the general election.

Nevadans could voluntarily require themselves to show ID in order to vote under another bill proposed this session.

Democrats control the Legislature and have pledged to prioritize fair and open elections. But legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval have been mum on the specific proposals being considered.

