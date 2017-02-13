18-year-old escapes suspicious stranger at Henderson park

Jonathan, the father of the 18-year-old girl, shares how his daughter narrowly escaped an unknown man on a trail. (FOX5)

An 18-year-old girl and her family are shaken after they say she was jogging in broad daylight when she was approached by a suspicious person.

It happened Friday at Mesa Park off of Sunset Road around 12:15 pm.

Jonathan, the father of the 18-year-old said, "as a father it's just very scary, I feel scared. She was distraught, she was very afraid and very scared, crying, inconsolably a little bit.”

She was running down the trail, towards the park’s exit, when a man tried flagging her down. He says the man told her there was another man acting erratically at the bottom of the hill, and that she shouldn't go that way.

“At that point my daughter said that she didn't feel right about the whole exchange with this individual, she felt something was wrong, she felt a bad vibe, so she told him ‘thank you’ and just stood there and waited for him to continue walking,” Jonathan said.

She called her brother and waited for the man to walk ahead.

At that point the male stopped again and turned around and tried to engage her in a conversation.

"She did not feel good about the situation so she took off this way here, off the path and started sprinting and he started running after her,” Jonathan said.

She turned near the top of this hill and saw the man still running towards her.

"Thankfully, she's a fast runner," Jonathan said.

She sprinted to the safety of the Christian school nearby. That's where they called police.

“You should always listen to your gut feeling that's the most important thing. When you get a gut feeling it's usually right,” Jonathan reflected.

Alicia describes the suspect as a very fit man with a dark brown beard. She says he was wearing basketball shorts, a white tank or t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

