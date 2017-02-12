2 dead in fiery crash at SPEEDVEGAS racetrack

Flames and smoke fill the sky where a Lamborghini crashed into a wall. (JNJ255/Twitter)

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed the deaths of two men at the SPEEDVEGAS racetrack on Sunday afternoon.

A white Lamborghini driven by a client in his 30s lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to burst into flames, according to Metro Lt. Steve Summers. An instructor in his late 50s was a passenger in the car.

Police could not confirm whether the driver was a tourist or a Las Vegas local.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

