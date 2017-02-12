2 dead in fiery crash at SPEEDVEGAS racetrack - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 dead in fiery crash at SPEEDVEGAS racetrack

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Flames and smoke fill the sky where a Lamborghini crashed into a wall. (JNJ255/Twitter) Flames and smoke fill the sky where a Lamborghini crashed into a wall. (JNJ255/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed the deaths of two men at the SPEEDVEGAS racetrack on Sunday afternoon. 

A white Lamborghini driven by a client in his 30s lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to burst into flames, according to Metro Lt. Steve Summers. An instructor in his late 50s was a passenger in the car. 

Police could not confirm whether the driver was a tourist or a Las Vegas local. 

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further updates on this developing story. 

