PD: 1 teen dead, another injured in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead and another critically injured Sunday afternoon.

North Las Vegas Police responded to reports of several gunshots on the 3600 block of East Thomas Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

North Las Vegas Public Information Officer Ann Cavaricci confirmed one person was killed. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old David Espinoza.

A second victim, described as a male in his late teens, was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition, Cavaricci said.

The victims may have been the target of an intentional drive-by shooting, Cavaricci said. The investigation indicated the teens were outside during the shooting.

Neighbors should not be concerned as this was an isolated incident. A description of the vehicle involved in the shooting was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

