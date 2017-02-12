NLVPD: Driver at fault for fatal crash arrested on DUI charges

North Las Vegas at the scene of a fatal crash on Feb. 12, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police arrested the driver responsible for a deadly crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road where one person died.

Alex Sadler was taken into custody following the crash. Police later booked Sadler into the Las Vegas City jail on multiple charges including DUI resulting in death and two counts of DUI with substantial bodily harm, according to a North Las Vegas release.

Citing the investigation, police said Sadler was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Centennial Parkway in a Chrysler 300. Police said Sadler failed to stop at a red light. The Chrysler then collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan traveling northbound on Losee Road driven by the victim.

Sadler was transported to the University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said they were called to the crash at about 6:45 a.m. Officers had traffic control at the intersection and suggested drivers use alternate routes in the area.

Officers are working a fatal crash near Centennial Pkwy and Losee Rd. Drivers avoid the area. PIO en route. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 12, 2017

Sunday afternoon, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified 56-year-old Laszlo Varga, of Las Vegas, as the person deceased in the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.