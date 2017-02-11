PD: Man who pistol whipped his neighbor taken into custody

Police said an armed man refuses to exit his home after injuring his neighbor Saturday evening.

Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Cabana Drive, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard to reports of a man who pistol whipped his neighbor, according to Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro police. SWAT arrived to the scene after the suspect refused to exit his trailer.

After three hours, the suspects was taken into custody without incident, according to Lt. Melony O'daniel.

