Clark County expecting busy weekend before Valentine's Day

Clark County officials are expecting a busy weekend at the Marriage License Bureau before Valentine's Day.

The county said the clerk's office has been getting ready for the weekend, as the days leading up to Valentine's Day have always been the busiest.

"The days before Valentine's Day are always a busy time for us," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. "We encourage couples planning on coming in during the next few days to complete a marriage license pre-application. This will save them some time when they come into the Marriage License Bureau."

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the clerk's office, issues more than 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is typically the busiest in the nation.

In 2016, more than 1 out of every 25 marriages in the U.S. took place in the county according to the Clark County Clerk's Office.

"Vegas has such a wide range of entertainment and wedding options available that there really is something for everyone," said Goya.

Marriage license pre-applications can be found here. Couples should bring their reference number from the application, along with proper identification to the Marriage License Bureau and expect to pay $77 for the license.

Completing the pre-application is not required, but the county said it should save time for couples.

The main Marriage License Bureau office is open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and located at 201 E. Clark St., three blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience.

