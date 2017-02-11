NHP: Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on I-15

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight collision that involved a motorcycle on Interstate 15.

Troopers said they were called to a crash scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday with reports of a motorcycle down.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on the interstate when another vehicle cut in front of the motorcyclist, forcing the rider to swerve and lose control while striking a barrier, near the Charleston Boulevard exit according to the NHP.

The female rider was transported to the University Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses informed Troopers that a blue or black Toyota was the other vehicle involved that made the motorcyclist swerve.

This was the ninth fatal traffic collision in 2017 investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

The motorcyclist killed in the crash has been identified as Caroline Rose, 41, of Henderson.

Troopers urged anyone with further information on this incident to call their southern command substation at 702-486-4100.

