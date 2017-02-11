Pedestrian killed by limo was former UNLV football player

Metro police at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Feb. 11, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police said fatal detail was requested to the scene of the collision that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Blvd., south of Sahara Avenue.

The accident happened when a 30-year-old man entered the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, in front of a 2014 Lincoln Limousine. The man was then struck by the front of the limo and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel according to officers.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported northbound Las Vegas Blvd. was closed due to the crash just after 7 a.m.

#FASTALERT

2/11/2017 7:03 AM,

Crash on NB Las Vegas Blvd between Circus Circus and Sahara,

NB LV Blvd CLOSED,

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 11, 2017

Police urged drivers to use alternate routes as northbound travel lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard were closed from Circus Circus Drive to Sahara Ave.

The 52-year-old limousine driver stayed at the scene after the collision and Metro reopened travel lanes on Las Vegas Blvd. at about 11:45 a.m.

#FASTALERT 2/11/2017 11:49AM,=UPDATE=

NB Las Vegas Blvd between Circus Circus and Sahara, All Lanes Open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 11, 2017

Sunday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian killed as Jeremy Geathers. The UNLV Athletics Department later confirmed that Geathers was a former Rebel football player.

This was the 17th traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.