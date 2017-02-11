Homicide investigation underway in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are working a homicide investigation in the northwest part of town early Saturday morning.

Metro said officers were called to a scene at about 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Dolores Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue, to investigate a report of shots fired.

Police said a man was found deceased with a gunshot wound at a residence, with another male victim shot in the leg and transported to Mountain View Hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation and said several people lived at the home and reported hearing gunshots.

The suspected shooter appeared to shoot into the house from the outside. He was described by police as a black male adult wearing a hoodie and last seen running to a dark colored sedan parked near Washington Avenue.

This was the 18th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

