Homeless move out of abandoned club near the Las Vegas Strip

Squatters, who said they were worried about being kicked out of their makeshift home in an abandoned club, moved out after getting a notice from Clark County.

The notice said the property owner needs to be or they'll soon be fined $100 to $500 a day.

Some of the squatters were worried that they'd be kicked out, and were seen Friday loading up shopping carts and hauling off their stuff.

Non-profit Shadows of Hope, which has been helping the homeless people living there, said there were 21 people staying inside and some had been living there for years.

"They have nowhere else to go. We asked them where they were going to go. Most said the tunnels and if it floods they have no idea where they are going to go. They'll probably live on the strip for a while and once the flooding goes away, they'll probably move right back down to the tunnels,” Robert Hoey, the Shadows of Hope founder, said.

FOX5 was not able to reach the property owner. A security guard was seen driving around and monitoring the property Friday night.

