Woman sentenced to one year in prison after loose gun shoots 4-year-old

A woman was sentenced to one year in prison after an accidental shooting caused a child life-threatening injuries.

Shaletres Townsend was convicted of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. She must also pay $678 in fines and fees.

In Oct. 2016, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 4200 block of Studio Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road for reports that a toddler had been accidentally shot.

Police found a four-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to University Medical Center, where police later said she was upgraded to stable condition.

"We know the bullet entered somewhere near the victim's chin and throat area, but I don't know entry and exit points," Lt. Grant Rodgers of Metro said.

Alice Woolbright, who lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she had never seen anything like this.

"That hurt my heart. I'm still dizzy, I couldn't believe what all I was seeing," Woolbright said. "I just can't believe this happened on Studio Street."

Citing the investigation, police said Townsend left her firearm on a chair in a bedroom where children were playing and the firearm accidentally discharged striking the girl.

"Guns should be locked up, because kids think guns are toys," Woolbright said.

"This is a very preventable thing that occurred. It's a tragedy," Rodgers said.

Police said parents should safely store their firearms by keeping them in a locked container or use a gun lock to prevent them from being used unintentionally.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.