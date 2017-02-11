Gunman who robbed woman, caused 'chaos' at store gets 3 years in prison

A 35-year-old man was recently sentenced to three years in prison for robbing a woman at a TJ Maxx last summer.

Jason Mote must also pay $428 in fines and fees.

According to the arrest report release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Aug. 2016, a female customer at the store, located at 7040 N. Durango Dr., was approached by Mote, who asked if she had dropped a bag of chips. She told him she had not and continued shopping.

A short time later, the report stated, Mote approached the shopper a second time, but this time he was holding a large handgun. He then pointed the gun at the woman and placed it against her head.

Mote began yelling obscenities and took the shopper’s purse. Customers took notice of the commotion and Mote threatened to shoot another shopper, the report stated.

Customers and employees began running out of the front and back doors and others hid.

Mote took his shirt off and started walking toward the front of the store.

A woman, who was shopping at the Dollar Tree located next to TJ Maxx, called her husband, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper was nearby and responded to the scene.

Witnesses pointed Mote out to the trooper, who then took Mote into custody.

Las Vegas Metro officers and SWAT arrived at the scene, and the store was cleared.

