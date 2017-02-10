Man sentenced to 10 years for murder outside Russell Road strip club

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for shooting and killing another man outside the Crazy Horse III strip club in 2014.

Christopher Mallett, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Antonio Logan, 28. Mallett must also pay $5,507.51 in fees and fines that include restitution.

The shooting also involved a robbery by Mallett of Logan's gold chain necklace.

According to documents in the case, Mallett was identified by a couple of witnesses who were in the area of the strip club on Russell Road west of Interstate 15 in the early morning of Jan. 11, 2014.

Investigators said Mallett arrived at the club with three men and three women who were attempting to enter the establishment. Citing witnesses, after the group was turned away at the door, at least one gunshot was heard in the parking lot area with a white vehicle speeding off from the parking lot.

Police said witnesses, including a taxi driver and a driver passing on Russell, saw the vehicle strike a tree and come to rest on a curb.

According to the report, the taxi driver told police he saw a man, who he later identified in a line-up as Mallett, run up to the driver's side door with a gun in his hand and then flee the parking lot on foot.

The person in the car, who was identified as Logan, was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He later died that day after being treated at a hospital, police said.

According to documents, investigators learned from one of the people who was with Mallett that Logan was a local pimp. Police also learned through a gang informant that Logan was known to Mallett, whom was planning to rob the victim for a previous incident between the two, according to the report.

Documents said Logan arrived at the club to drop off friends but stayed behind in the parking lot.

Citing a witness, police said Logan was seen earlier in the night wearing at least one gold chain necklace. Police later found Logan was not wearing the chain when he was found wounded.

Mallett was arrested at a home in the northeast end of the Las Vegas Valley.

