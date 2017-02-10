PD: Southwest Vegas Valley shooting stemmed from road rage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Southwest Vegas Valley shooting stemmed from road rage

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado

A Metro police vehicle blocks off the gas station during the road rage investigation. A Metro police vehicle blocks off the gas station during the road rage investigation.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police believe a shooting at a gas station near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road stemmed from a road rage incident Friday evening.

According to Lt. Grant Rogers, of Las Vegas Metro police, the road rage incident began when two vehicles pulled into a Chevron gas station. A shooter fired several rounds into the air, but no one was struck by the bullets.  

Police took the alleged gunman into custody and recovered the weapon. The incident remains under investigation at this time. 

