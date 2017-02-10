First non-travel related Zika virus case confirmed in Clark Coun - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

First non-travel related Zika virus case confirmed in Clark County

Posted: Updated:
A captured Aedes aegypti mosquito is shown at the Florida Mosquito Control District Office, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Marathon, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) A captured Aedes aegypti mosquito is shown at the Florida Mosquito Control District Office, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Marathon, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The first case of the Zika virus that wasn't a connected to international travel was confirmed this week.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, a woman was tested in Dec. and was confirmed Wednesday of having the virus. 

The infection was sexually transmitted and the "primary vector" mosquito has not been identified in Clark County, according to the health district.

The Zika virus has not been found in the local mosquito population.

