Legislators want English to be Nevada's 'official language'

Republican lawmakers are pushing to make English Nevada's "official language."

Assembly Bill 131 was pre-filed Friday by Assemblyman Richard McArthur (R). It was also sponsored by Sen. Donald Gustavson (R).

The bill requires "certain government documents, transactions, proceedings, meetings and publications to be in English."

It would make English "the sole language of State Government, local governments and other political subdivisions."

The bill states languages other than English may be used when required "by the United States Constitution, the Nevada Constitution, or a federal statute or regulation, to protect public health and safety, or in judicial proceedings." Other languages can also "refer to a proper name, a term of art, or a phrase, to promote commerce, trade or tourism, provide instruction, or facilitate census activities."

The bill was referred to the Committee on Government Affairs.