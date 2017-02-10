Las Vegas among top US cities to find threesomes

Tourists line up to take their picture at the "Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas Strip. (File/FOX5)

In a ranking released in time for Valentine's Day, Las Vegas qualified for top 10 list of U.S. cities to look for threesome relationships.

Las Vegas placed at No. 7 on the list ahead of Philadelphia, San Diego and San Antonio. The tourist hub, though, fell behind top cities New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston and Miami.

Threesome relationship app 3Somer created the ranking in terms of where its users call home. A total of 844 3Somer users are from Las Vegas, according to the ranking. By comparison, there are nearly three times as many users from New York.

The app allows individuals or couples seeking males or females for one-time encounters or relationships, 3Somer described.

"We offer those who don't want to cheat or look for something on the side a way to healthily express themselves," said co-founder John Martinuk.

In addition, the app also ranked the most popular countries to secure a threesome with the United States topping that list. It was followed by Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany.

