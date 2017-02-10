Police seeking robber after holdup at SW Valley eatery

Police also released surveillance video footage of the robbery suspect in the Jan. 11, 2017 incident. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released surveillance video of an armed robber at a southwest Las Vegas Valley eatery last month.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place in the 3300 block of South Durango Drive at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Police said a male walked into the business with a hooded sweatshirt covering his head and part of his face. The person walked over to three females and held a semi-automatic handgun to them.

After demanding money and property, the robber got away from the area on foot.

Police described the robber as a light-skinned black man, about 18-25 years old, about 6' in height and 145-165 pounds. Police said the man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white tank top underneath, long black shorts with a blue stripe, and blue sneakers.

Police also said the person has the letters "LA" tattooed on his right hand.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Spring Valley Area Command, Investigations Section at 702-828-1936 or Crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.

