Juvenile on motorcycle hurt after crashing into wall

Police investigate a scooter crash on North Grand Canyon Drive on Feb. 10, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Police closed off a roadway in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley after a crash involving a juvenile on a motorcycle Friday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at 3:27 p.m. in the area of North Grand Canyon Drive and Havasu Canyon Avenue.

Police said the juvenile collided with a wall in the area and sustained severe injuries.

The juvenile was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition but is stable.

North Grand Canyon was shut down as a result. Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.