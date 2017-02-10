Woman found competent in Las Vegas Strip fatal crash case

Lakeisha Holloway listens to proceedings during her first court appearance Dec. 23, 2015. (FOX5)

The woman accused of driving her vehicle up on a crowded sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip more than a year ago was found competent to stand trial.

On Friday, the competency assessment for Lakeisha Holloway found the woman competent. She had been committed to Lakes Crossing maximum security psychiatric facility in Northern Nevada following the Dec. 20, 2015 incident.

Last year, Holloway was ordered for mental competency testing despite refusing to cooperate with her defense attorneys on an evaluation.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court, Holloway's case is expected to return to the court's system and a preliminary hearing will be set. It was not expressed in court Friday when her next hearing will take place.

Holloway faces 71 felonies including murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon in crash that killed one person and injured at least 34 others.

Police said Holloway is from Portland, OR. She told investigators she and her 3-year-old daughter were living in her car for more than a week before the crash.

