Report: Father fractured 3-month-old’s skull over constant crying

A 3-month-old who died at the hands of his father suffered a fractured skull after he wouldn't stop crying, an arrest report said.

According to the report for Keshawn Doucet, he told investigators after arriving home from work he changed his clothes, smoked marijuana and drank a beer. Doucet told investigators he was tired, stressed out, and the baby, identified as Gage Doucet, cried constantly.

Keshawn admitted to picking up Gage by his legs and throwing him back down in his playpen because he wouldn’t stop crying, the arrest report stated. He said he may have also squeezed Gage’s head.

Keshawn told investigators the child was still crying when he eventually fell asleep. He woke up several hours later realizing the baby was unresponsive. He said he noticed a bump on Gage’s head and ran the baby’s foot under hot water to see if he would respond, but he did not. Keshawn said he called Gage’s mother before calling 911.

The report stated, Gage suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and fractures to the leg.

Keshawn remains behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center on murder and child abuse charges. Bail has not been set.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.

