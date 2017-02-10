Reward offered to identify body found near Hoover Dam

Reconstructed images of a girl found near Hoover Dam on Sept. 28, 2016/. (Source: MCSO)

A $750 reward is being offered for information to help identify a body found near Hoover Dam.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the teenage girl was found on north Highway 93 between Kingman and Hoover Dam on Sept. 28 by a couple hiking in the area.

The girl was described as an African American or bi-racial female between the ages of 13 to 17, approximately 5’7” tall, between 105 and 130 pounds with pierced ears. No scars or tattoos were noted by authorities.

The medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are processing dental records and DNA samples. The sheriff’s office is also investigating leads with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from California and Nevada.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Det. John Goodwin at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.

Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $750 reward for information to identify the girl or any suspect information.

