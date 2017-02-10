Grand opening date set for 3rd Las Vegas-area Chick-fil-A

A Chick-fil-A sign is posted in front of the Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street location in Henderson. (FOX5)

Las Vegas foodies, mark your calendars for March 30.

Chick-fil-A is expected to open its third Las Vegas Valley location at the end of next month. It's also the popular chain's first location within Las Vegas city limits.

The restaurant, which follows openings last month of two locations in Henderson, is being built at 2480 S. Rancho Dr., which is near Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15.

The grand opening date was revealed in a job posting submitted to Nevada JobConnect. The franchise is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions, as well as leadership roles.

Positions listed online include dining room host, front counter team member, kitchen team member, and manager.

The company offers a flexible schedule, college scholarship opportunities, free meals on breaks and more. The restaurant is also closed on Sunday.

You can get more information on available positions here.

The already-open Chick-fil-A locations are at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs and Eastern Avenue and Lone Road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.