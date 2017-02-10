Ex-Las Vegas constable arrested for theft, misconduct

Las Vegas Metro police said former constable John Bonaventura was arrested Thursday.

He was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for wrongfully increasing an employee's salary to repay personal debt and multiple counts of secretly recording telephone calls. The alleged crimes occurred from 2013 to January 2015, when the constable's office was disbanded.

In 2013, the Clark County Board of Commissioners voted to unanimously eliminate the constable's office. Bonaventura's office faced multiple controversies, including how money was handled, allegations of improper wiretapping and efforts to produce a reality television show.

Bonaventura faces charges of unlawful intercept, theft and misconduct of a public officer, police said. He was released on $25,000 bail pending arraignment.

The former constable was previously involved in a battery case involving his wife and arrested for driving under the influence. The DUI charge was dropped.

