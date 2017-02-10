NV Energy alerts customers of scam

NV Energy is warning customers about a scam where people are posing as NV Energy employees and calling customers to demand payment.

The company said it does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected will receive a 10-day and 48-hour notice through the mail.

NV Energy said if a customer receives a call asking for immediate payment, then call local law enforcement or NV Energy at 702-402-5555, if the customer has additional questions.

Employees of NV Energy are never authorized to receive payment in the field, the company said. In addition, all field employees and contractors are required to wear identification badges. Anyone claiming to be an employee or contractor can present a badge and field number when contacting customers in the field.

