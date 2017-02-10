Armed man robs several Las Vegas businesses, remains at large

Police are searching for an armed suspect wanted in connection with several robberies Thursday evening in the Las Vegas Valley.

Metro said a man approached the counter of multiple businesses Feb. 9 around 10 p.m. and produced a semi-automatic handgun while demanding money from the register.

Officers said the suspect then fled the scene after the robberies occurred.

Authorities have not released any further details, but said they continue to search for the wanted man.

