1 injured after multi-vehicle wreck in southwest Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the southwest part of the Valley Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Police said five vehicles were involved in the wreck.

One driver was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors.

Police arrested Shanta Cotright as a result of the crash. He was booked into Clark County Coroner's Office with a count of driving under the influence, above the legal limit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Decatur Boulevard is shut down from Blue Diamond Road to Pebble Road. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

