Firefighters: Gasoline used to clean jewelry before downtown Vegas fire

Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Las Vegas fire)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said 51 people were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.

Crews responded to the Parsons Place Apartments, located at 624 Stewart Ave., at about 6 a.m. with flames reported on the second floor.

F3H 624 Stewart Ave Parson's Place Apts, fire in apt on 2nd flr of 3 flr bldg, evac'd in progress, crews making way to 2nd flr, PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 10, 2017

Officials updated the situation and said they were able to extinguish the flames a short time later.

UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN, on fire, conditions have improved, smoke clearing, 2 additional rescues requested to stand by, 2 more engines requested — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 10, 2017

Fire crews remained on the scene to check the structure for further damage and said two burn victims were transported to the University Medical Center, along with four treated for smoke at the scene.

Fire investigators said the two people who were transported to the hospital were cleaning jewelry with gasoline. A person inside the apartment said he saw the two people on fire and quickly padded the fire out on their clothing. All three left the apartment. As the fire started to spread, it was stopped by an automatic sprinkler in the hallway. The department said the two are smokers, but didn't say if they were smoking at the time. The incident was reported to be smoking-related.

The department said the room where the fire occurred was equipped with two automatic fire sprinklers, but they did not operate. Additional code violations were cited. The Fire Prevention Division is conducting an investigation.

The department said damage was estimated at $100,000 at the 57 unit apartment complex.

Parsons Place houses low-income residents with "the goal of achieving self-sufficiency and permanent housing." An emergency shelter has been set up at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex at 275 north Mojave Rd.

The red cross is now helping out the 51 displaced, for more information on how you can help visit their website.

